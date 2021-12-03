Brokerages Expect Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cue Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Health will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Health.

Cue Health stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. Cue Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.55.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

