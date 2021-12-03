Brokerages Expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.52. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $76.53 on Friday. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

