Brokerages Expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Aaron’s posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AAN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,556. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $726.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Aaron’s news, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

