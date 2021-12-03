Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce earnings per share of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRI opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $78.04 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

