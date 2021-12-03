Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.36. Veeco Instruments reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VECO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.45.

Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

