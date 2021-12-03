Brokerages Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WM Technology.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. WM Technology has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in WM Technology by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,765,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after buying an additional 4,180,937 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,587,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

