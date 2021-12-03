Brokerages Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Target Price at $7.84

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 625,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market cap of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

