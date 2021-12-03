Brokerages Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $10.14

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

