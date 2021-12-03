Brokerages Set Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Target Price at $78.00

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,086,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,393,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,272,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 286,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,182,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.99. 17,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,261. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

