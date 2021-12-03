Brokerages Set ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Price Target at $38.44

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FORG traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $24.43. 14,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00. ForgeRock has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $18,927,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $38,930,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $376,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $5,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

