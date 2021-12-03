Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) PT at GBX 550.17

Shares of ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 550.17 ($7.19).

ITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 641 ($8.37) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

ITM Power stock opened at GBX 428.28 ($5.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.56. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 423.38.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

