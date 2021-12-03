Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Target Price at C$58.44

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STLC shares. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

TSE:STLC traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 110,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,990. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$17.54 and a 52-week high of C$51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

