Brokerages Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tronox by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Tronox by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tronox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,713 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Tronox by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 259,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 127,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

TROX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 9,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,695. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tronox has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.