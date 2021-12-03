Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $22.25

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 500,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,893,372. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vipshop by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after buying an additional 4,640,751 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

