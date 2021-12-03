Brokerages Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target at $11.81

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.69.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after acquiring an additional 310,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,796,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

