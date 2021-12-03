Brokers Issue Forecasts for MDxHealth SA’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDXH)

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MDxHealth in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MDxHealth’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get MDxHealth alerts:

MDXH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MDxHealth in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDXH opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

About MDxHealth

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for MDxHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDxHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.