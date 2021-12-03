Brokers Offer Predictions for OMNIQ Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OMNIQ in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.49). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OMQS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OMNIQ in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of OMNIQ stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. OMNIQ has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46).

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

