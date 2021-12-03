Brokers Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Monday, November 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRK. Truist upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

NYSE:CRK opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

