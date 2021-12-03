Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the October 31st total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BAMR stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 23,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAMR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

