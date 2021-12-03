BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. BRP updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.150-$7.740 EPS.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 79.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 40.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after buying an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

