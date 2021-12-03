BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 157,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

