BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. 108,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.34. BRP has a 52 week low of $61.22 and a 52 week high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in BRP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

