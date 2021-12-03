BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

