BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$23.99 million for the quarter.

