Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,388.06

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,388.06 ($18.14) and traded as low as GBX 764 ($9.98). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.06), with a volume of 265,715 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 797.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,387.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently -0.76%.

In other news, insider Robert Gillespie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £40,500 ($52,913.51).

About Burford Capital (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

