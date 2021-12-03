C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

AI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. C3.ai has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Patricia A. House sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $5,066,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,398,615.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,237,075 shares of company stock worth $58,843,327. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,539,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

