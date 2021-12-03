Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($1.70) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.09) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.93.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

