Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ CCD opened at $29.82 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

