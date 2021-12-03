Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $18.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.36. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $19.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

