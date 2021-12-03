Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

CSQ stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,411,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund were worth $62,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.