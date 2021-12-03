Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $40.65 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $718.81 million, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

