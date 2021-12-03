Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market cap of $718.81 million, a PE ratio of 99.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 498.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 222,937 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.