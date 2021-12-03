California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 9,715 Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Smith Micro Software were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 710,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,762,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,030,000 after acquiring an additional 459,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 442,279 shares during the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMSI opened at $5.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.69. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMSI. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

