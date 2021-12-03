California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALTM. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTM opened at $66.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.22. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

ALTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

