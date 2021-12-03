California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,436 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $462.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

