California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,205 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of GTY Technology worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTYH. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,648,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 68.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 561,082 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 39.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,411,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 396,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 164.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 149,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass acquired 15,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,661.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $797,105. 33.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTYH opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $383.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.14. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.