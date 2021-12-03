California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,797 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Falcon Minerals worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLMN. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 4,503.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.74 million, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

