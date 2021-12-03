California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $297,000 Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 346.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 35,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 715.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 157,963 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $10.35 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.36.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Research analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.