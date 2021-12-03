California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 24,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE CWT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,747. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

