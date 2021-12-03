Canaccord Genuity Lowers Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target to C$2.50

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALXXF stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71. Avante Logixx has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.75.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx, Inc engages in the provision of security, monitoring, system integration, and technology solutions. It offers the Avante control centre, monitoring services, electronic building management services, patrol and rapid response services, intelligent perimeter protection services, secure transport services, international security travel advisory services, locksmith services, and smart home automation.

