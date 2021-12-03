Canaccord Genuity Lowers Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) Price Target to C$2.50

Avante Logixx (OTC:ALXXF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
ALXXF stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71. Avante Logixx has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
About Avante Logixx
