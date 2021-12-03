Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

Shares of CM opened at $107.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.95%.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.22.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

