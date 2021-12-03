Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “$158.00” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$162.25.

Shares of CM stock traded up C$2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$139.76. 1,070,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,510. The company has a market cap of C$62.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$147.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$107.44 and a 1-year high of C$152.87.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total transaction of C$1,103,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$342,906.10. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,939,275 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

