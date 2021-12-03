Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Increased to C$168.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.15. 83,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,099. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 159,883 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

