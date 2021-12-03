Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$149.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$144.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$165.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$142.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a market cap of C$116.69 billion and a PE ratio of 24.92. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8299997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,417,915,095.41. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,418,434 shares of company stock valued at $863,495,252.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.