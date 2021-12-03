Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Downgraded to Sell at Eight Capital

Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a neutral rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$21.17.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$12.63 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.30.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

