Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 248,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

CTLP opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a P/E ratio of -181.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,557,000 after buying an additional 35,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $24,787,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

