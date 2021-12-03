Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.54.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

