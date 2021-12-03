Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Gap Up to $20.00

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $20.95. Cardiovascular Systems shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 634 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardiovascular Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.73.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

