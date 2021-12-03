CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.46

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

CMAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen began coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $839,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in CareMax by 40.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareMax Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

