carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.92

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and traded as high as $37.02. carsales.com shares last traded at $37.02, with a volume of 449 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.7153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.95%.

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

